Holly Hill woman charged with murder in man’s shooting death

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Holly Hill woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Sabrina Strickland who is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no doubt this is the individual who fired the fatal shot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re now at the point of trying to put together the pieces as to what led up to this.”
The investigation began when deputies were called to a Target Road home just before 9:30 p.m on Friday after receiving a report of a shooting.
“Investigators located a 46-year-old male inside the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body,” OCSO officials said.
A report states Strickland admitted to investigators she had fired the fatal shot.
“However, she claims the shooting to be an accident,” OCSO officials said. “Investigators say they have located evidence to the contrary.”
"We'll let the evidence speak for itself," Ravenell said. "The stories we've been giving aren't holding up."
A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
