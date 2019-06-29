Late Rally Lifts Dogs over Tourists in Historic Rout

The RiverDogs look to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night after evening the series at one win apiece with the offensive outburst Friday evening. Roansy Contreras (5-4, 4.81) will lead the charge for Charleston in his third start against the Tourists this season. He last faced Asheville on June 8 at Riley Park and impressed with his best start of the season, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just four hits and two walks. Asheville will send Nick Bush (3-6, 5.57) to the mound in opposition of Contreras, marking the second time this season the two pitchers will match up. Against the RiverDogs on June 8, Bush didn’t fare nearly as well as his counterpart, as he allowed four runs on eight hits in his five innings of work.