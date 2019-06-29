Lawsuit calls for change after Goose Creek police chase ends in injuries

“I think that making this a warning to the police officers and to the training responsible parties, they need to make sure things are being done safely and adequately and making sure policies and procedures are being followed to make sure that everybody is safe, not just the police officers involved,” said Emily Tong, an attorney with the Wigger Law Firm. “When you’re talking about a police officer you have this increased duty and this increased responsibility and this, if you will, more serious obligation to make sure you are protecting the public.”