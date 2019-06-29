Lawsuit calls for change after Goose Creek police chase ends in injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit is calling for change within the Goose Creek Police Department after a woman was hurt during a police chase that reached speeds up to 99 miles per hour in Berkeley County.
It happened on June 21, 2017, as Joann Butler was sitting in her car at the intersection of Myers Road and Highway 176.
She was hit on the driver side of her vehicle by a black, Nissan Altima being pursued by Goose Creek Police Officer Dariusz Ambroziak.
The crash resulted in what court documents called “serious physical and mental injuries” for Butler, and her lawsuit claims the officer and police department should be held accountable.
“The negligent actions of each of the Defendants were undertaken deliberately, recklessly, and with knowledge that there was a high degree of probability of harm and with reckless indifference to consequences,” said court documents.
The chase lasted less than two minutes and started as a traffic stop for reckless driving. Officer Ambroziak wrote in a supplementary report that he recorded the Nissan Altima traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Just after 11:17 a.m., Ambroziak followed the vehicle onto Highway 176 with only his blue lights illuminated. His sirens were not activated during the entirety of the chase, even as he reached 99 miles per hour.
“I advised dispatch that it was failing to stop and that I had not yet been able to obtain a tag number. As I was about to cancel the traffic stop due to the wet roadways and the distance between myself and the vehicle, the vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Myers Road and struck a 2012 white GMC that was stopped at the intersection which was driven by Joann Butler,” Ambroziak reported.
Internal documents from the Goose Creek Police Department said the chase violated standard operating procedures because Ambroziak failed to immediately activate all applicable emergency equipment, blue lights and siren at minimum.
Lt. Keith Ott recommended Ambroziak undergo performance improvement training for the violation.
However, Butler’s lawsuit claims more needs to be done.
“I think that making this a warning to the police officers and to the training responsible parties, they need to make sure things are being done safely and adequately and making sure policies and procedures are being followed to make sure that everybody is safe, not just the police officers involved,” said Emily Tong, an attorney with the Wigger Law Firm. “When you’re talking about a police officer you have this increased duty and this increased responsibility and this, if you will, more serious obligation to make sure you are protecting the public.”
Court documents suggest the defendants, which also include the City of Goose Creek, Berkeley County, Goose Creek Police Department’s former police chief, and the mayor of Goose Creek, failed to properly train and supervise their employees in a police pursuit. The lawsuit also claims the defendants failed to terminate the high-speed pursuit when it became apparent the pursuit created an unreasonable risk of harm to Joann Butler, as well as others using the public roadways.
Goose Creek Police Department’s “Police Vehicle Pursuit Guidelines” put the responsibility of initiating a chase on its officers and supervisors.
“It is necessary for supervisors and officers to consider and ask themselves, if the pursuit results in injury or death, or even property damage, would a reasonable person understand why the pursuit occurred, why it was continued or why it was necessary?” the guidelines said.
Butler’s lawsuit argues the chase that lead to her injuries did not align with “proper police protocol when it comes to police pursuit and the use of emergency lights, sirens, and excessive speeds."
“To fail to use your sirens and fail to stop a chase once it’s gotten too out of hand, I think those are really important decisions that every police officer has to make to, again, make sure everybody is safe,” Tong said. “We are trying to get it out there a) to make sure Ms. Butler is okay and that her story is being told, and then, b) hopefully to deter this from happening again to anybody else.”
Butler is asking the court to award her money to cover attorney’s fees and costs, medical expenses, and damages for physical pain, emotional trauma, and more.
Franklin Johnson, the spokesperson for the City of Goose Creek, offered no comment on the lawsuit. Other representatives for the remaining defendants did not respond for comment.
