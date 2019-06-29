Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/28)

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over Lakewood. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 27.00 ERA and 3 K’s in 1.1 innings of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.