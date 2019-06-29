Mother seeks answers 1 year after son’s killing

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A mother is still trying to cope with the loss of her son, one year after he was killed on James Island.
Charleston County Deputies say 28-year-old Kurt Melton was shot and killed on Greenhill Road. He was found inside of a car last June.
Sonia Myers, Melton’s mother, says she remembers exactly where she was when she received the call saying her son was killed.
“I got a call from my mother who lives on James Island and I was in Mount Pleasant at the time,” Myers said. “All I could yell was God have mercy, and I fell to my knees.”
Myers says this is the second son she has had to bury. She wanted whoever was responsible in her son’s murder to know that he had three daughters that now have to grow up without a father.
Melton’s death marked the third of at least five shootings that happened on Greenhill Road in 2018. Two of those shootings were fatal.
Deputies increased patrol on James Island after those shootings, but the investigation around Melton’s death is still active.
Myers says she is hopeful that her son will get the justice he deserves.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.