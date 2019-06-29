One dead after motorcycle collision in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man died on Thursday after a motorcycle accident.
The motorcycle collided head-on with a Honda car in the 5400 block of Charleston Highway at 4:50 P.M. on Thursday afternoon, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
Witnesses said the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the Honda, exploding into fire instantly from impact.
The motorcyclist was ejected into the roadway.
Colleton County firefighter-paramedics found the motorcycle on fire and the driver in the roadway without any signs of life when they arrived on scene.
The passenger of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was transported to Colleton Medical Center, an incident report stated. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
