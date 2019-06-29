Police investigating after gun battle in North Charleston damages cars

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a gun battle in North Charleston damaged cars Saturday afternoon.
Police officers responded to the area of Northwoods Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road for a report of shots fired.
When investigators got on scene they learned that two male subjects became involved in a verbal altercation resulting in both producing firearms and discharging them, according to a report.
No one was hit by gunfire but two vehicles suffered damage.
“Both subjects fled the area,” NCPD officials said."Investigators are working to locate the subjects involved in the incident."
Police are continuing the investigation.
