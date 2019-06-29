Police: Man who grabbed 16-year-old on NMB shore arrested, charged with sexual assault

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have arrested a man they believe touched a teenager inappropriately along the North Myrtle Beach shores.
Officials say 32-year-old Derby C. Sykes of Bladenboro, North Carolina for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Third Degree in connection to the incident. Sykes is being held on $10,000 bond.
Police say Sykes made contact with a 16-year-old female who was swimming at the beach in the late evening hours near 4th Avenue North. Sykes allegedly grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing south along the beach.
During an investigation detectives obtained an image of Sykes from a surveillance camera located at an adjacent business. The report continues, alleging the victim positively identified Sykes as the suspect. He was taken into custody on June 28 at 4:00 p.m.
