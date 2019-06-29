Slight Chance for Isolated Showers & Storms; Temps Heating Up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough could help spark a few showers and isolated t-storms just inland from the coast this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun & clouds today and tomorrow. Temperatures should be seasonable today, around degrees, but the heat really kicks in tomorrow! Temps could get into the low/mid 90s Sunday. Most areas should stay dry tomorrow, but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question.
High pressure is in full control Monday through Wednesday- enjoy all the sunshine! A slight chance for an isolated shower/storm returns to the forecast 4th of July.
TODAY: Slight rain chance; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 94.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine; HIGH: 96.
TUESDAY: Heating up, mostly sunny; HIGH: 97.
WEDNESDAY: Very hot; HIGH: 98.
4TH OF JULY: Slight rain/storm chance; HIGH: 96.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
