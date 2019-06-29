Slight Chance for Isolated Showers & Storms; Temps Heating Up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough could help spark a few showers and isolated t-storms just inland from the coast this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun & clouds today and tomorrow. Temperatures should be seasonable today, around degrees, but the heat really kicks in tomorrow! Temps could get into the low/mid 90s Sunday. Most areas should stay dry tomorrow, but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question.