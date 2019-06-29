Spring Valley grad dies after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run in Florida

London Harrell, a Spring Valley alum who was a rising senior at the University of Central Florida, was previously listed in critical condition after being hit by an impaired driver Saturday. According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver - 25-year-old Yousuf Hasan - was trying to make a left turn onto a street near the UCF campus when he hit one student and left the front bumper in the roadway. Minutes later, Hasan hit Harrell and left the scene.