100-year-old WWII Veteran on mission to visit 50 states, meet 50 governors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sidney Walton, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, spent the week in North Carolina as a part of his ‘No Regrets’ tour.
North Carolina is number 22 of 50 states Walton hopes to visit as well as meet all the governors of each.
“You never met a Civil War Veteran right? That is a big regret?," Paul Walton asked his father Sidney.
“Yes, a big regret,” Sidney Walton said.
It was that regret that pushed Sidney Walton and his son to start this tour.
“You are giving everyone an opportunity to meet a WWII Veteran. You up for that?," Paul Walton asked.
“Oh, yes! I am up for that," his father responded.
Earlier this week, Walton met North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
Several months ago, he met President Donald Trump along with the French President.
“I enjoy meeting these people,” said Sidney Walton.
Walton joined the Army in 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor, to fight Hitler and rescue Europe. He served in the 34th infantry, 8th division, where he rose to the rank of corporal. He returned to New York City in 1946, after completing five years of service.
In each state he visits, he wants to give everyone a chance to meet a WWII Veteran before it is too late. So far, many have gone out of their way to find him and thank him.
“I realize it now and very proud, very proud to know that," said Sidney Walton.
“Everyday is more special than the previous one and tomorrow will be more special than today? Are you kidding me? But it more than likely will be,” said Paul Walton.
You can follow along with Sidney’s journey and see pictures and video of his adventures at his website GoSidney.com
