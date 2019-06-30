Battery, Red Bulls Finish 1-1

Daley was a constant threat for the Red Bulls high defensive line and found the breakthrough for the Battery in the 54th minute. Kotaro Higashi intercepted a poor pass and played a ball in behind the New York backline and Daley was able to use his pace to get around defender Preston Kilwien. Kilwien struggled to keep up with the speedster and pulled on the back of the forward's jersey to stay close enough to make a play. Daley kept his composure and put the ball in the back of the net for his second goal of the season.