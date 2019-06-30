Early Barrage Enough as RiverDogs Take Series Lead

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Crooked numbers were the catalyst for Charleston’s game two victory, and once again the RiverDogs utilized a four-run frame to down the Asheville Tourists 7-4 Saturday night in front of 4,712 at Joe Riley Park.
Charleston (42-38, 5-5) scored six of their seven runs in the third and fourth innings off Nick Bush (3-7, 5.81), with four coming in the third to mirror the four-run fourth inning Friday night. Anthony Seigler, who entered the evening with an on-base percentage of .448, was again at the center of a RiverDogs rally. He stepped to the plate with the bases juiced and nobody out after Welfrin Mateo and Josh Stowers drew free passes around a single by Sandy Mota.
The Dogs DH hit a grounder to third base that was almost turned into a twin-killing by the Tourists (32-48, 3-7), but LJ Hatch’s throw sailed wide of first base. Seigler advanced to second on the play, and Mateo scored to tie the game at one run apiece. Left fielder Canaan Smith followed, who broke out of a 2-for-22 slump in a huge way with a two-run single to drive Stowers and Mota home to give Charleston a 3-1 lead. Mickey Gasper, making his 15th start behind the plate to provide Seigler respite from the field, followed with the second run-scoring groundout of the inning to extend Charleston’s lead to 4-1.
For Dogs righty Roansy Contreras (6-4, 4.81), the four runs were all he needed in his solid five innings of work. He allowed Asheville to crack the scoreboard first for the second night in a row, this time via a solo home run by leadoff hitter Daniel Montano in the top of the third, but settled down nicely following the shot. He recorded four flyouts, five groundouts, six strikeouts and a great deal of weak contact throughout his night en route to five innings of one-run ball with just three hits allowed. His sixth win of the season extends his team-lead in that category.
Charleston added to their lead with a pair of runs in the fourth, again off the bat of Canaan Smith. His 18thdouble of the season plated Stowers and Seigler, both scoring their second runs of the night.
The seventh RiverDogs run came in the bottom of the eighth, when Welfrin Mateo scored on a wild pitch by Asheville reliever PJ Poulin.
For the second consecutive night, the RiverDogs also saw solid work in relief of their starter. Ron Marinaccio allowed a pair of runs in his two innings of work, and Carlos Espinal sealed the win with two innings of one-run ball.
Charleston moves to 5-5 in the second half with the victory, going for the series win Sunday night. The RiverDogs have also scored 19 runs in their last two contests, helping out an offense that had been ice-cold after the All-Star Break.