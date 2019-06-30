Early Barrage Enough as RiverDogs Take Series Lead

For Dogs righty Roansy Contreras (6-4, 4.81), the four runs were all he needed in his solid five innings of work. He allowed Asheville to crack the scoreboard first for the second night in a row, this time via a solo home run by leadoff hitter Daniel Montano in the top of the third, but settled down nicely following the shot. He recorded four flyouts, five groundouts, six strikeouts and a great deal of weak contact throughout his night en route to five innings of one-run ball with just three hits allowed. His sixth win of the season extends his team-lead in that category.