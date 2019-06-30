Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/29)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a HR, 3 RBI, a walk, 2 runs scored and a K in a 17-13 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .232 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with 2 K’s in a 7-5 win over Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .223 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .210 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 9-8 loss to Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3.1 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 6-1 loss to Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 15 K’s in 9.1 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 1-1 with a double (4), a run scored and 3 walks in a 4-2 win over Greensboro. The Hanahan alum is hitting .429 with 5 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to Lakewood. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 27.00 ERA and 3 K’s in 1.1 innings of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in a 15-8 win over Missoula. The Summerville alum is batting .200 with 3 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 6-3 loss to Bluefield. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 9 K’s in 6.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in an 8-4 win over Princeton. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 7.71 ERA and 2 K’s in 2.1 innings of work.
