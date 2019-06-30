Man accused of stealing tree from S.C. library that was planted by Girl Scouts

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of stealing a tree from a library that was planted by a local Girl Scout group, not once but two times.
According to the Clover Police Department, on May 12, a Japanese Maple Tree was dug up and stolen from the Clover Public Library.
Officials say this tree was planted by a local Girl Scout group as a project for the community.
The Japanese Maple tree was later replaced.
On Friday, June 28, the new Japanese Maple Tree was stolen again from the same location.
On Saturday, officers working on a tip were able to locate the tree and arrest Clifton Greene Jr for the larceny of both trees.
“On the large scale of crime this may seem small but it sad to see something a group of girl scouts put time in get stolen not once but twice. These officers worked hard to bring closure these cases; even personally planting the tree back,” a press release read.
Greene will be charged with two counts of larceny with an enhancement.
