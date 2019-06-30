Police searching for two men wanted for drug trafficking and weapon violations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department released photos on Saturday for two men wanted on drug trafficking charges and possession of a weapon.
Kayron Birch, 39; and Donald Sharron Smalls, 36, currently face warrents for trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and three counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Police describe Birch as 5′10″, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities describe Smalls as 5′11″, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either man should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
