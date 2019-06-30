Police: Twenty people fall into the water after dock collapses at Mt. Pleasant restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Twenty people fell into the water after a dock collapsed at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening, according to police.
Mount Pleasant police say it happened at The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene located on 106 Haddrell Street off Shem Creek.
Inspector Chip Googe with MPPD said it’s believed that everyone is out of the water but a diver is checking the area.
Three people were transported to the hospital by EMS with minor injuries.
“We will issue updates as possible,” Mayor Will Haynie said."Praying for the safety and well being of all involved."
