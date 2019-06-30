SUNDAY: Mainly Dry; Temperatures Feeling Hot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brief shower is not out of the question just along the afternoon sea breeze, but most areas should stay dry. Look for sun & clouds this today with high temps topping out in the low 90s feeling hotter than yesterday. The heat index should climb into the upper 90s today. As a ridge expands across the eastern U.S. high temperatures are heating up! Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 90s with a heat index in the low 100s. Expect dry weather the next couple of days. A slight rain chance returns to the forecast midweek.