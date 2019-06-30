9-year-old accident victim thanks firefighters for help

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - When a 9-year-old boy struck by an SUV on Kiawah Island was released from the hospital, one of his first stops was to thank the people who helped him.
The accident happened on Tuesday and when firefighters from the St. John’s Fire District arrived, they immediately began administering emergency medical care to the boy.
The child’s family stopped by St. Johns Fire District Station 4 on Kiawah Friday night and had the chance to meet those who helped him.
Firefighters say they are glad he’s doing well.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.