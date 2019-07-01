Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl with ties to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Maine who has ties to Berkeley County.
The Saco Police Department is searching for Kayla Skula.
“If you have seen Kayla or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Saco Police Department or your local law enforcement agency,” police said.
A report states that on March 22, Kayla left a residential facility in Saco and arranged transportation from Portland Road.
She was last seen leaving the area in an unknown vehicle, according to police.
“The Saco Police Department has been working with several Maine law enforcement agencies, out of state agencies, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, as part of an ongoing missing person investigation,” authorities said.
Police describe Kayla as 5’5”, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
“Kayla has ties to Lewiston/Auburn and the Portland/Westbrook areas, as well as Berkeley County, South Carolina,” SPD officials said in a statement. “The Saco Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide regarding Kayla’s whereabouts. Please contact the department at (207)282-8216.”
