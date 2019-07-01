Berkeley alum Darius Douglas commits to Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Berkeley and South Carolina quarterback Darius Douglas will be transferring to Charleston Southern he announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a marathon not a sprint and the continuation of my marathon will be held at Charleston Southern University!” Douglas wrote.
The QB put his name into the transfer portal back in April with the intention of leaving South Carolina after 2 seasons. He was a redshirt in 2017 and spent last season on the scout team.
Douglas will head to the Bucs with 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.
One of the most prolific quarterbacks in the state during his time at Berkeley, Douglas combined for over 5,000 yards of total offense and more than 60 touchdowns on the ground and through the air in his junior and senior seasons with the Stags.
Douglas will have a shot at playing in Williams-Brice Stadium this season when CSU faces the Gamecocks on September 7th.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.