Coffee shop serving free lunch to kids in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - For many children who rely on school lunches, summer break can be a struggle.
But for children in the Hollywood area, local businesses are trying to fill that void.
About 1,200 kids in the Hollywood ravenel area depend on free or reduced lunch during the school year.
Now that school is out, the owners of wide awake coffee shop are inviting them in for a free meal.
The food is provided by Charleston County School District’s “seamless feeding program.”
There are 74 different pick up sites where kids, camps or businesses can pick up free hot meals.
Wide awake Coffee is the first business in the area to participate.
Owner Cassandra Smith says she saw a need and did this not only to help kids but parents as well.
“That was my intention, to l get the kids to come out and have free lunch during the day," she said. "A lot of parents are working, so they don’t have time to prepare the meal. Or they may prepare it and its just to get the kids out the house and have some activities with them.”
The free lunches are available for kids every Wednesday and Friday at the shop starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
