Colleton County teenager critically injured in pickup truck crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a Colleton County teenager was critically injured following an accident involving a pickup truck.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the rescue began Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. when an off-duty Colleton firefighter saw a damaged Toyota pickup truck off of the roadway.
When he stopped to investigate he found the teen lying on the ground near the truck which was heavily damaged.
“He reported the accident to 9-1-1 and rendered aid to the patient until Medic 26 arrived a few minutes later,” CCFR officials said."The patient was semi-conscious with multiple traumatic injuries and severe respiratory problems."
According to authorities, it appeared he was ejected from the truck which had rolled several times, before coming to rest upright.
It’s not known when the accident occurred, CCFR officials said.
Firefighter-paramedics treated the teen who was transported to Trident Hospital by helicopter.
CCFR officials said it appeared the truck was traveling south on Mount Carmel Road when it crossed the center line and entered the ditch on the north bound side of the road.
“The truck over-corrected, crossed back across Mount Carmel Road and left the south bound side of the road and began to flip over several times,” authorities said."The driver was ejected at some point while the vehicle was flipping over."
Highway Patrol is investigating.
