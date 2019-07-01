Despite Memorial Day closure, recent inspections show Ben Sawyer Bridge in good condition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s difficult to imagine a worse time for a bridge to a beach to malfunction than the afternoon of Memorial Day.
Yet, that’s what happened to the Ben Sawyer Bridge to Sullivan’s Island when temperatures reached triple digits. The concrete expanded and the bridge was slightly stuck in the open position.
The four-hour closure left motorists facing extremely slow-moving traffic. Drivers were rerouted and forced to use the Isle of Palms Connector.
Even though the heat caused the malfunction, recent South Carolina Department of Transportation inspection reports obtained by Live 5 News through the Freedom of Information Act show the bridge itself is still in good condition.
On a scale between 1-4 in the March 2019 inspection report, the reinforced concrete deck, the steel truss, the reinforced concrete column, all joint seals and the metal bridge railing were all given the top rating and had no defects.
A 2016 inspection noted some minor hairline cracking, but the expansion joints were in good condition.
“The joints exhibit minor dirt and debris accumulations in various locations throughout,” the inspector wrote.
The inspector also noted some damage to bridge railings on the side from cars that had hit the concrete over time.The roadway alignment, curbs and trusses were all noted as “very good.”
2014, 2012 and 2011 reports were very similar and rated all areas of the bridge as in either “good” or “very good” condition.
A 2014 underwater inspection report noted that all the bridge’s submerged components are in “satisfactory” condition.
The bridge was first built in the 1940s, but the swinging steel superstructure on the bridge was replaced in 2010 during a $32.5 million federally funded project.
Though the inspections paint a positive portrait of the bridge, there also weren’t any references to the impact heat may have on the bridge itself, which is part of the reason it closed on Memorial Day.
