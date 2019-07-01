Dogs Offense Goes Cold in Series Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A lone run-scoring single by Frederick Cuevas was all Charleston could muster in a 6-1 loss to the Asheville Tourists Sunday evening in front of 5,253 at Joe Riley Park.
Riding the high of a combined 19 runs scored in the last two games of the series against Asheville (33-48, 4-7), the RiverDogs (42-39, 5-6) were stymied by Shelby Lackey (3-7, 5.60) in his solid five innings of work to seal the series split for his club.
Cuevas’ knock came in the bottom of the second inning, following a one-out double by Kyle Gray. He lifted an 0-1 pitch softly out into no-man’s land between Robert Metz and Daniel Montano to plate Charleston’s second baseman, giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead for his 18th run driven in this season.
Lackey shrugged off the single, throwing three more hitless fames to finish with five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts and just four hits and two walks allowed.
Alexander Vizcaino (4-4, 4.48) pitched fairly well on the heels of his worst start of the season. He was able to hold the Tourists off the scoreboard through the first three innings before the wheels started to come off in the fourth. Asheville plated two on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra, back in the Tourists’ lineup after overcoming the flu, and an RBI two-bagger by Coco Montes. Asheville took a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Dogs righty finished with five innings pitched and four runs allowed on seven hits. He fanned five and didn’t walk a hitter.
The Tourists put it out of reach with two more in the fifth on the 24th double of the year by Vavra, his second and third RBI of the game, as well as two more in the eighth and ninth innings. Daniel Bies came on in relief of Vizcaino and finished the game with four innings of two-run ball. It was Bies’ first run allowed after a stretch of 13 consecutive scoreless frames in relief.
Charleston’s struggling offense has now scored more than three runs in just three of 11 games to start the second half, and dropped to a .239 average through 81 games, the seventh-best mark in the SAL. The Dogs finish June with a 13-15 record, and now look ahead to a three-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets to close out the homestand.