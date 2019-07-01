Dogs Offense Goes Cold in Series Finale

Alexander Vizcaino (4-4, 4.48) pitched fairly well on the heels of his worst start of the season. He was able to hold the Tourists off the scoreboard through the first three innings before the wheels started to come off in the fourth. Asheville plated two on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra, back in the Tourists’ lineup after overcoming the flu, and an RBI two-bagger by Coco Montes. Asheville took a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Dogs righty finished with five innings pitched and four runs allowed on seven hits. He fanned five and didn’t walk a hitter.