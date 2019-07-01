’Emanuel’ Documentary has final showing before RiverDogs game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs held a final showing on Saturday of the ‘Emanuel’ documentary during an ‘All Faiths Night’ at Joseph Riley Park.
The recently-released film highlights the untold story of the victims and survivors of the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
The film was shown in select theaters across the country, with the final showing right in the Lowcountry.
It included a panel of people who played a vital role in the film.
Panelists included Chris Singleton, RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach and son of victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton; Rev. Anthony Thompson, the husband of victim Myra Thompson; and “Emanuel” producers Dane Smith and Pastor Dimas Salaberrios.
“I honor her legacy each day. when people see me and the way I carry myself I hope they look at me and say she did a great job,” Singleton said.
Sunday’s showing of the documentary benefited the Chris Singleton Foundation which focuses on spreading the message of inspiration, love and unity to youth and youth organizations.
“In seeing this film and seeing how Dylan Roof portrayed himself, he acted like a lost boy sometimes and that’s why I wanted to hit the youth so hard,” Singleton said. “Here with the RiverDogs and working with community outreach and every different society and social economic system they have given me the platform to do that here in Charleston.”
A film producer said there would be a benefit to putting this movie back in theaters, but there are currently no plans to do that.
