Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/30)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a K in a 12-8 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .236 with 12 HR’s and 35 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with 2 HR’s, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 7-6 loss to Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .227 with 14 HR’s and 37 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-5 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in a 5-3 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .221 with 4 HR’s and 12 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Designated for Assignment and on the 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 7-6 loss to Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 15 K’s in 9.1 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 1-3 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 10-1 loss to Greensboro. The Hanahan alum is hitting .417 with a HR and 6 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 10-1 win over Lakewood. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 27.00 ERA and 3 K’s in 1.1 innings of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - No game. The Summerville alum is batting .200 with 3 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-2 loss to Bluefield. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 9 K’s in 6.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in an 8-5 win over Princeton. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 7.71 ERA and 2 K’s in 2.1 innings of work.
