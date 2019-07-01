Mount Pleasant considering paid parking at Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is considering charging people to park at Memorial Waterfront Park.
It’s a popular area for tourists and locals that include a visitors center, play ground, gift shops and harbors views.
Right now parking is free.
On Monday, the finance committee discussed a proposal for paid parking.
Council members say if they were to charge for parking they would consider a way to allow people who live in the town to purchase parking passes so they would not have to pay for each visit.
Town staff says it could cost between $6,000 and $10,000 dollars for each parking kiosk and that they would have to hire enforcement officers if paid parking is implemented.
Right nowm the City of Charleston, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach have paid parking.
It has not been determined how much parking would cost. Councilman Gary Santos brought this idea to the finance committee.
He says the Ferry Warf development nearby is building a parking garage where people will have to pay to park.
That development is planned to have a hotel, conference center, shopping center, business center and homes.
“What really got me thinking about it is the parking garage that is being built at the foot of the bridge,” Santos said during the meeting. “I talked to the owner of the parking garage and he is going to be charging for parking. So I can see that when things are getting built out there folks are going to park over in our facility because it’s free and then walk across the board walk and shop and do whatever they need to do over at that development.”
Another councilman spoke out saying he wasn’t in favor of paid parking because it could expand to other areas of Mount Pleasant.
The finance committee has instructed town staff to do more research on paid parking options for council to review next month.
No decisions have been made.
