Packaging company to invest $4.5 million, create new jobs at Summerville location

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A packaging company based in North Carolina is making a renewed investment in the Summerville area with $4.5 million to expand operations.
Atlantic Packaging first opened its location in Dorchester County in 2007. The company which offers paperboard converting and printing first expanded its footprint by 50,000 square feet in 2012. Now, it plans to expand again with 10 new jobs and another 100,000 square-foot addition.
“Our Dorchester County location gives us a strategic advantage to best serve our key customers in the region, which is evident in the robust growth we’ve seen in every facet of our business here," Atlantic Packaging President Wes Carter said."We’re thrilled to add new jobs in the county and look forward to continued success here.”
The new space will include a climate-controlled warehouse with new space for production.
The new facility is projected to be operational by fall 2019, and those interested in joining the Atlantic Packaging team are invited to deliver resumes to 101 Spaniel Lane in Summerville.
“We take pride in our thriving business climate and Atlantic Packaging’s announcement of their second expansion in a five-year period is proof positive that Dorchester County values our existing industry and we’re working hard to support their growth," Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.