Parker’s Kitchen opens first store in Moncks Corner and plans to bring 1,200 jobs to tricounty

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A food and convenience store chain that plans to create more than 1000 jobs in our area is now open for business in the tricounty.
Parker’s Kitchen opened its first store June 29 in Moncks Corner.
“We have 1000 employees now, we have 57 stores,” founder and CEO Greg Parker said.
Most of those stores are located in the Savannah, Georgia and the Beaufort county area.
“We’re coming to Charleston and we’re building bigger stores that are requiring more people so we think we’re gonna need 30 to 35 people per store. We’re also doing some truck stops here which will be even more people than that,” Parker said.
Parker plans to open 40 stores in the tricounty over the next four years, creating 1,200 jobs from cashiers and cooks, to mid level management.
“We are transforming as a company, from a convenience store company that sells food service to a food service company that sells convenience,” Parker said.
The chain has built a faithful following with lunch time favorites that include chicken tenders, fried chicken and mac-and-cheese. There are also southern comfort foods for breakfast and dinner.
By the end of this year, as many as nine Parker’s Kitchen will be open for business in the Greater Charleston area.
Finding good employees for this kind is work is challenging, so the company is rolling out a new pay plan option to attract potential employees that will allow workers to get paid daily. It’s called “Daily Pay.”
"And when people clock in and clock out, it goes through the processing and we’ve worked it out with the banks and the processing companies, so the employee can get their pay the very next day,” Parker said.
Parker says it’s a perk that current employees asked for, and will be available to all new hires as well.
“We need store managers, store assistant managers, customer service representatives, we need kitchen managers, assistant kitchen managers, district managers, IT specialists. We need people that are going to be in facilities maintenance and fuel maintenance. So we will end up opening an office here in the Charleston area,” Parker said.
If you want to apply for a job with Parker’s Kitchen, click here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.