SLED: Teenage girls helped triple homicide suspect avoid arrest in South Carolina

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Two teenage girls have been charged in connection with a shooting that left three people dead in the Upstate, according to arrest warrants.
Daijeanne Lee Hamilton, 19, and Ta’Zaria Idejah Curry, 18, are charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting that happened June 23 at the Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street in Abbeville.
Elijah Ty Rez Head, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths.
The arrest warrants state Hamilton and Curry helped Head avoid arrest while knowing he was suspected of murder.
The victims in the shooting were Shirley Jean Jones, 62, Steven Tinch, 26, and Johntavier Moss, 24.
