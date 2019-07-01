State, town of Mt. Pleasant not responsible for inspecting dock that collapsed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two days after a dock collapsed behind a Mt. Pleasant restaurant, Live 5 News has learned no one is responsible for inspecting the structure.
Twenty people fell into Shem Creek when the dock collapsed behind the restaurant The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene.
Fortunately no one was seriously injured.
It was a frantic scene Saturday night when twenty people celebrating a birthday were tossed into the water when the dock collapsed.
On Monday, the 911 calls were released.
"The dock completely collapsed in the water and there's a lot of people in the water, all ages," one caller told the operator.
“Everybody looks like a little shaken up, but so far it looks like everyone’s okay,” another caller said.
It turns out there are no agencies responsible for inspecting the dock.
A spokeswoman for the state health department, DHEC, says they don’t have the authority to inspect any docks built before 1977.
That's when the Coastal Tidelands and Wetlands Act was passed that allows the agency to inspect docks after a permit is issued.
It turns out the Town of Mt. Pleasant also is not responsible for inspecting docks.
"The Town of Mt. Pleasant does not issue dock permits and the town does not inspect docks so we want the state to step up its game a little bit, inspect docks even more and all that," Mayor Will Haynie said.
Officials still don't know what caused the dock to collapse.
Derek Astorino is president of Carolina Dock and Marine on Johns Island. Astorino’s company did not build the dock that collapsed.
He says there are several possible causes including the age of the dock and it being exposed to saltwater, the sun and other elements.
“Every now and then you need to go out there, you need to crawl around, you need to inspect,” Astorino said.
Haynie says he's been told most of the injuries happened when people tried to get out of the water and not from the collapse itself.
He's glad the outcome wasn't worse.
"We avoided a tragedy," Haynie said Monday.
We tried to reach out to the person who’s in charge of the dock but were told by a friend he did not want to comment. We also tried to reach out to the owner of the Wreck restaurant but the restaurant is closed on Mondays.
