10th Annual Salute from the Shore takes flight on Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors along the Grand Strand are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue, and head to the beach on July 4 for the 10th Annual Salute from the Shore.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the annual patriotic flyover along the South Carolina coast begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cherry Grove.
It’s set to finish at Hilton Head Island roughly 30 minutes later.
Salute from the Shore was founded for the purpose of honoring the Armed Forces on Independence Day. In addition to patriotic attire, people are asked to bring their USA towels and gear.
Salute from the Shore
Fourth of July events along the Grand Strand
