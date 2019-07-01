Very hot 4th of July week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hot, humid and mainly dry weather can be expected as we kick off our Fourth of July week. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices between 100° and 105°. The chance of rain will be very low today, and very low for the next few days. One or two spotty afternoon storms can’t be ruled out, but most folks will stay dry. Hot weather will continue through the 4th of July with highs in the mid 90s and a few hit or miss afternoon/evening storms.