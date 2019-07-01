Wando Dock on Shem Creek to undergo major repairs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the last commercial fishing docks on Shem Creek will soon be getting major repairs.
Mount Pleasant leaders gave an update on the Wando Dock known for shrimping. The town purchased it last month for just over $4 million dollars.
In a finance committee meeting on Monday, town staff said it has a two phase approach to restore the Wando Dock. The first is to make emergency repairs and the second is to develop a conceptual plan for the dock.
Tarvin's Seafood is currently leasing the dock from the town.
The town says they are working to keep the dock operating because it’s currently shrimp season. Town leaders say extensive repairs to the dock are estimated to cost about $1.2 million but that could change.
The town says they'll have about $585,000 to fund some of the initial repairs from savings in the town budget.
The remaining funds are expected to come from the capital improvements budget that has various funding sources.
The dock is not open to the general public.
Mount Pleasant is looking to hire a commercial leasing management firm to oversee operations.
There’s no set timeline on when there will be complete renovations.
Those plans are in the beginning stages.
