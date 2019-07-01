Warrant: Ladson woman left drugs, tobacco at I-26 rest area for inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities have announced the arrest of a Ladson woman who is accused of leaving drugs at a rest area on I-26 for an inmate.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections said 31-year-old Jahbrisha Marie Ebony Pennick has been charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and two counts of introducing contraband into MacDougall Correctional Institution.
“Pennick is charged with leaving marijuana and tobacco at a rest area off Interstate 26 with the intention of the drugs being picked up by an inmate on a MacDougall litter crew and delivered to another inmate at the institution,” SCDC officials said in a statement.
An arrest warrant states that on May 31, an inmate was found to be in possession of tobacco and marijuana.
Agents with SCDC Police Services say they obtained recorded phone calls where a discussion was held about bringing contraband at an abandoned rest stop on I-26 in Berkeley County.
The investigation is continuing, and authorities say further charges could be filed.
