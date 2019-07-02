The Citadel Announces Hall of Fame Class

St. John is still very active at The Citadel as he is the only former athlete to be included in the prestigious Society of 1842, an honor bestowed on those who have donated over $1 million. He is also a member of The Citadel Brigadier Foundation Chairman’s Club and Order of the Tartan. He teamed up with John McAleer to help lead the efforts to fully endow the Tangerine Bowl Team Scholarship, one of only four TCBF endowed scholarships.