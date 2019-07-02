The Citadel Announces Hall of Fame Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Record-setting careers on the diamond, gridiron and pitch highlight The Citadel’s 2019 Hall of Fame class that was announced Tuesday.
The five inductees into this year’s class include Mariana Garcia (women’s soccer), James Lee (football), Andre´ Roberts (football), Terrence Smalls (baseball) and Wade St. John (honorary).
The 2019 Citadel Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Sept. 20 at the Charleston Marriott (1700 Lockwood Drive). The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:45 p.m.
Mariana Garcia, Women’s Soccer, Class of 2014
The school’s all-time leader in goals scored, Marian Garcia is the only women’s soccer player in program history to earn Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and SoCon Player of the Year honors. She established new career marks with 37 goals and 79 points. She is also the program’s leader in game-winning goals with 14.
In her four seasons, Garcia tallied two of the top five goal-scoring campaigns. Her 14 goals during the 2012 season rank second all-time, while her 10 goals during the 2010 season are fifth most all-time.
Gracia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in biology and a minor in Spanish. She was a four-time member of the SoCon Honor Roll, two-time selection to the SoCon All-Academic Team and a two-time recipient of the Commissioner’s Medal.
James Lee, Football, Class of 1971
A menace to opposing offenses, James “Jimmy” Lee was a force on the Bulldogs’ defensive front during his career. He entered his senior season as one of eight defensive ends on the preseason watch lists and did not disappoint. When the season was over, Lee was an Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Southern Conference and First-Team All-South Carolina.
Lee’s accomplishments were not limited to football as he was also a long jumper and triple jumper on the track and field team.
Andre´ Roberts, Football, Class of 2010
A two-time All-America selection, Andre´ Roberts closed out his Citadel career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (265), receiving yards (3,743) and receiving touchdowns (37). He had a breakout season as a junior, setting the school record with 95 receptions for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is the only player to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, doing so as a sophomore and junior. Roberts career included 17 100-yard receiving games, including seven during his record-setting sophomore campaign.
The accomplishments led Roberts to being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets before signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
In 2018, Roberts became just the second Bulldog to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl. He began the season with a 78-yard punt return against the Lions and ended the season with a 99-yard kickoff return against the Green Bay Packers. He was also a First-Team All-Pro selection after leading the NFL in return yards.
Following the 2017 season, Roberts received the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award was created to acknowledge the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community.
Terrence Smalls, Baseball, Class of 1998
A threat to steal every time he reached, Terrence Smalls ranks second on the Southern Conference all-time list with 115 stolen bases. The shortstop earned First-Team All-SoCon honors as a senior after hitting .375 with 13 doubles and 42 RBIs. He also scored 71 runs and stole 49 bases. Smalls’ outstanding senior season led him to be drafted in the 24th round by the Florida Marlins in the 1998 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Smalls ranked first on the school’s all-time list for games played (238), at-bats (918), runs scored (222), hits (295) and stolen bases (115). He currently ranks in the top six in games played, at-bats, runs, hits and stolen bases.
Wade St. John, Honorary, Class of 1964
A former quarterback who was a part of the school’s first Southern Conference championship, Wade St. John enters the Hall of Fame as an honorary member. As the starting quarterback in 1963, St. John helped lead wide receiver Vince Petno to All-America honors.
St. John is still very active at The Citadel as he is the only former athlete to be included in the prestigious Society of 1842, an honor bestowed on those who have donated over $1 million. He is also a member of The Citadel Brigadier Foundation Chairman’s Club and Order of the Tartan. He teamed up with John McAleer to help lead the efforts to fully endow the Tangerine Bowl Team Scholarship, one of only four TCBF endowed scholarships.