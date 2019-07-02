Coroner identifies man killed in shooting outside North Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting outside a North Charleston restaurant.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 34-year-old Lamont Simmons of North Charleston died at MUSC after suffering a gunshot wound.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Dorchester Road at 1:43 a.m. on Monday for a shooting at the Dreams Sports Cafe where they found a man shot on the ground.
Witnesses reported that the victim and an acquaintance were outside of the restaurant when a man approached the victim and fired a gun.
A responding officer reported finding the victim lying next to a car. According to a report, the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact North Charleston Police at (843) 740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
