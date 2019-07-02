Damaged fiber optic cable leads to internet outages across Lowcountry, southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Customers of Comcast and WOW reported an internet outage Tuesday afternoon officials say is related to a damaged fiber optic cable.
A damaged fiber optic cable is responsible for the outage of WOW!'s internet, cable and phone services in the Charleston area, spokesperson Debra Havins said. WOW! engineers are on the site and are working to the repair the damage.
Havins said there was no estimated time by which service would be restored.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
