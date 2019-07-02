Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of sexually abusing underage girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man accused of committing sexual battery against a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Jose Pinto faces a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
A judge set bond at $250,000 for Pinto, jail records state.
Investigators say the incident happened on or about May 20 at a North Charleston apartment.
Affidavits state the victim left her home in Charlotte and drove to Charleston with Pinto, and that when the victim returned to her home on May 20, she told her mother she had consensual sex with Pinto.
The victim was taken to a hospital where a sexual assault kit was completed, affidavits state.
Investigators say Pinto was interviewed Monday and admitted having sex with the child and acknowledged he knew the girl was 13 years old.
