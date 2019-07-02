Deputies: Pair with long rap sheets arrested on burglary warrants after ATV chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and woman have been arrested following a burglary and ATV chase four days later, according to Berkeley County deputies.
On June 20, deputies say Ronald Eugene Phillips Jr., 39, and Crystal Amanda Floyd, 34, burglarized a home in St. Stephen, then left when a man who lived in the house woke up.
Four days later, deputies went to serve burglary warrants on the pair on Robo Lane. When they arrived, Floyd and Phillips tried to flee on ATVs, which were later found to have obliterated serial numbers, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
Phillips hit a deputy in the face and Floyd crashed into a tree when the chase ended, deputies said.
When deputies checked the ATVs, they found 510 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for meth and two bottles with more than 70 pills inside.
Both Floyd and Phillips were eventually booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with first degree burglary, trafficking meth, intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, assault on a law enforcement officer and evading arrest.
According to Drayton, Phillips has been arrested 14 times since 2008 while Floyd has been arrested 13 times since 2010.
