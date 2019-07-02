Deputies searching for suspects after man robbed, pistol whipped on Johns Island

July 2, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 3:01 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for three suspects after a man was robbed and pistol whipped on Johns Island.

On Monday afternoon, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s responded to Johns Smalls Road for a robbery.

The victim told investigators that three black males robbed him of his wallet containing $1400. He also said they had pistol whipped him causing cuts to his head.

A report states the three suspects left the scene in a “newer model grey car.”

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.

The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital.

