Deputies searching for suspects after man robbed, pistol whipped on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for three suspects after a man was robbed and pistol whipped on Johns Island.
On Monday afternoon, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s responded to Johns Smalls Road for a robbery.
The victim told investigators that three black males robbed him of his wallet containing $1400. He also said they had pistol whipped him causing cuts to his head.
A report states the three suspects left the scene in a “newer model grey car.”
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital.
