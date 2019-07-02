Deputies surprise child battling cancer with surprise visit, gifts

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies made a surprise visit Friday to a little girl who is fighting cancer.
Deputies learned about Kyra Varn through Facebook and decided they “wanted to do something that would make her day,” a post from the agency’s Facebook page states.
With lights flashing on their patrol cars, deputies arrived at the family’s home where Varn, her grandmother and her younger cousins were waiting.
They gave Varn a bag of toys and gifts from the sheriff’s office staff, including putty, something they say is the way to a child’s heart.
“Deputies loved going through the bag of goodies with the children seeing the smiles on their faces as the next surprise was pulled out of the bag,” the post states.
They even allowed the children to see the inside of their patrol cars and test out the lights, sirens and loudspeakers.
Deputies say they had to cut their trip short because they were dispatched to answer calls, but they hope their surprise made her heart as happy as it made theirs.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.