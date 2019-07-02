FIRST ALERT: Charleston County under severe thunderstorm warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Charleston County until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At 3:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Edisto Beach moving south at 5 mph. The storm was capable of producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.
Locations impacted include Edisto Beach, Hollywood, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Younges Island and Edisto Island.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said these are pop-up thunderstorms and are not expected to be widespread.
