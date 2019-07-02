FIRST ALERT: Heat Index to top out between 105-110° today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot and humid weather will continue over the next couple of days as we toward the 4th of July. Ample sunshine this morning will send temperatures into the low to mid 90s by lunch time. Heat indices will top 100° by 9 AM in some locations near the coastline. Please use extreme caution in this dangerous heat over the next couple of days! Remember to limit your time outdoors, stay hydrating, check on the elderly and the pets! The heat and humidity will yield a few storms today. The best rain chance will be between Noon and 6PM. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds.
More heat is expected through the 4th of July! Afternoon thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend. Some days will be wetter than others with the highest coverage of storms starting on Friday.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.
4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
