FIRST ALERT: Heat Index to top out between 105-110° today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot and humid weather will continue over the next couple of days as we toward the 4th of July. Ample sunshine this morning will send temperatures into the low to mid 90s by lunch time. Heat indices will top 100° by 9 AM in some locations near the coastline. Please use extreme caution in this dangerous heat over the next couple of days! Remember to limit your time outdoors, stay hydrating, check on the elderly and the pets! The heat and humidity will yield a few storms today. The best rain chance will be between Noon and 6PM. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds.