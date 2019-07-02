Lockridge’s Blast Sets Tone, Charleston Prevails in Opener

The RiverDogs look to ride the momentum from their Monday night victory in the penultimate game of the homestand on Live and Local Tuesday at Riley Park. Harold Cortijo (3-0, 2.05) will make his fifth start of the season and second at The Joe for Charleston, following three consecutive road starts with only one run allowed and at least five innings pitched in each. The Dogs will be tasked with facing a lefty for just the 16th time all year when Seth Corry (2-2, 2.59) takes the mound for Augusta. Charleston is hitting just .206 against southpaws in 656 total at-bats entering play Tuesday, so the Dogs will have their work cut out for them against a hurler who has not allowed more than three runs in any of his last nine starts dating back to May 6.