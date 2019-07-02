Lowcountry law enforcement agencies investigating 3 deadly weekend shootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in two Lowcountry cities are investigating three deadly shootings which were within hours of each other last night.
Some residents in North Charleston say they are scared to stay home.
“I just can’t believe someone got killed,” said Tina Floyd who has lived in her North Charleston home for nearly six decades."We hear the fighting. We’ve heard gunshots before. The loud music that vibrates your house."
She she heard the noise last night as a man was killed across the street from her at the Dreams restaurant and sports cafe.
It’s a place Floyd says has attracted late night crime to the neighborhood.
“Don’t bring it into my yard, or my neighbor’s yard,” she said."This club has been a thorn in the neighborhood’s side for several years now."
The shooting was one of three in the Lowcountry Sunday night; two men were gunned down in North Charleston and a third in West Ashley.
Police responded to the first North Charleston shooting on Sumner Avenue around 8 p.m., and the second one on Dorchester just before 2 a.m.
Authorities say the men killed were 21 and 34.
The violent night of crime led North Charleston above its numbers from last year. According to police, there have been 14 homicides in North Charleston in 2019, up from 10 this time last summer.
Activist James Johnson with the National Action Network said preventing deadly strings of violence like the one this past weekends starts years before the event with children.
“It’s something that could have been prevented 10 years ago if we had programs in place that educate these young people about taking a life, about using drugs, about selling drugs,” he said."It’s not here."
North Charleston police say both shootings are under investigation and appear to be unrelated.
