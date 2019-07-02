Man charged in connection to boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway that sent 4 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday that the driver of a speed boat has been charged in a two-boat collision.
Ralph Gonyea is charged with negligent operation. An official with the SCDNR said the maximum penalty is 30 days in jail or $475.
Witnesses said a speed boat crashed on top of a pontoon boat Sunday night on the Intracoastal Waterway near Smith Boulevard in Horry County.
Twelve people were hurt in the crash, but only four were taken to the hospital. Those four people have since been released from the hospital.
