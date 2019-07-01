Massive tiger shark caught off Tybee’s coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Anglers with American Fishing Charters caught a pretty impressive tiger shark about 10 miles off Tybee’s coast over the weekend.
The excitement happened as the crew was out bottom fishing for sea bass Saturday. Captain Jimmy Lee Armel says the fight lasted about an hour.
It was caught on a Lew’s Blair Wiggins M2 Offshore Speed Stick spinning rod - the smallest in its series. They were using 40-pound braided FINS and 70-pound monofilament leader. Armel says the shark was around nine feet long.
The crew had some other catches during the day, but says this was definitely the highlight of the trip.
