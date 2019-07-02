Mount Pleasant lifts stop work order for Dominion Energy tree trimmings

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After Mount Pleasant ordered Dominion Energy crews to stop trimming trees last week, the town has now lifted the temporary stop work order.
Town staff met with Dominion Energy representatives Monday and agreed to lift the stop work after an agreement was reached to monitor pruning around distribution lines.
“Dominion Energy will provide increased supervision to ensure proper pruning, as well as recognition of the need to be especially sensitive to the pruning of historic trees,” said Town Administrator Eric De Moura. “The utility company has agreed to have a professional arborist on scene for the remainder of their pruning in Mount Pleasant. They have also agreed to provide special care to our protected trees and allow larger limbs to stay in the protection zone.”
“Dominion has agreed to the conditions as they complete their work on Pitt Street, McCants Street and Ben Sawyer Boulevard over the next week and a half,” said Planning Director Jeff Ulma. “Ongoing and future trimming activities will be conducted to minimize negative effects on the health and aesthetic of protected trees. The amount of tree removal and the nature of cuts being made will help us protect this important community heritage.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.